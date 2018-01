West Fargo Boys, Sheyenne Girls Prevail in Rivalry Showdown

The Packer boys won 78-69 while the Mustang girls won 70-30.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — In a packed gymnasium at Sheyenne High School, West Fargo boys basketball remained undefeated with a 78-69 win over the Mustangs.

The gym was at capacity with fans waiting outside for the matchup that featured two teams with a combined record of 15-1.

The girls game turned into a blowout with Sheyenne picking up the 70-30 win.