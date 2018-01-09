West Fargo Police Building Relationships with Community Pizza Party

deeks pizza provided more than 20 pies to officers and students

WEST FARGO, ND — Some say there’s no better way to get to someone’s heart than through free pizza.

Deeks Pizza provided 20 pies to the West Fargo Police Department to hand out to students at the Mustangs versus Packers game.

It is part of the pizza shop’s way of helping the police department get out into the community and interact with the youth.

West Fargo police officers say they are grateful to Deeks Pizza and any business that tries to help them build better relationships with the people they serve every day.

“We always need to building trust within our community and it’s very important with the kids out in the community so that they can respect and trust law enforcement, so that if they have issues, they know they can come to us and that we’ll be there to help them,” said West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke.

This was the first time West Fargo held its Pizza with the Police event, but they say they hope to continue it in the future.