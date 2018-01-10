Company Uses Drone Technology to Evaluate Scheels Arena

RJ Energy Solutions partnered up with SkySkopes Inc. to use drone technology to evaluate Scheels Arena
Jackie Kelly,

FARGO, ND — Drones are becoming more prevalent in everyday life and now one local company is using them to help find problems.

RJ Energy Solutions partnered up with SkySkopes Inc. to use drone technology to evaluate Scheels Arena by connecting a thermal energy camera lens to a drone.

After flying the drone over the building, it is able to detect any roof damage, energy leaks, or infrastructure damages.

Using the drone helps eliminate any danger the task may pose to humans.

“Getting up on that roof on a day like today, it’s cold, it’s dangerous, it’s slippery, and it’s just hard to get up there,” Russ Schell, who is with RJ Energy Solutions, said. “But with a drone, we’re able to access pretty much any place on the roof that we want to look at.”

In our area drones are beginning to be used to help detect gas, oil, and steam lines in places that may be hard to access otherwise.

