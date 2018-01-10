Funeral Arrangements For Two Year Old Killed In Car Crash

Visitation for the 2 year-old will be held Friday, January 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

Wahpeton, ND — Funeral services will be held for 2 year-old Zaiden Engen Ness this Friday and Saturday in Wahpeton, ND and Breckenridge, MN.

Ness was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Moorhead.

The two year old was transported to Sanford Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Ness was with his parents, Logan Ness and Alyse Engen when their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck.

Ness was restrained in his car seat, no one else involved in the crash was injured seriously.

Visitation for the 2 year-old will be held Friday, January 12 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

Saturday, January 13, visitation continues from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church in Breckenridge.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say speed is considered as a possible factor in the crash.

The Clay County Attorney’s Office will review the case for possible criminal charges.