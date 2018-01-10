There’s Still Time to Plan an Escape from the Arctic Chill

Travel agents say they can help plan a winter vacation with as little as one-week advanced notice

FARGO, N.D. — Another outbreak of arctic weather is arriving this weekend, and many could be looking for an escape from the cold.

Local travel experts say that there’s still time to plan a last–minute escape.

Winter’s grip can be long and cruel.

Travel experts say that many in the Metro seek out a break from the arctic chill.

“Our phones are ringing all the time. People are looking for some getaway leaving in two weeks – even flying out of Fargo – we’ve definitely been able to find some great packages,” said Lisa Brasgalla, travel agent with Travel Travel travel agency.

Winter storms are a constant threat this time of year, so protecting a planned trip can prevent a headache.

“Travel insurance is very important, especially if your flights are delayed or cancelled due to weather,” said Brasgalla.

If Mexico or the Caribbean are out of your price range, or doesn’t appeal to you, travel experts say there are many options available to you if you’re looking for an escape this winter.

“The Twin Cities is popular this time of year. Winnipeg is popular this time of year,” said Gene LaDoucer of North Dakota AAA. “Waterparks are popular this time of year for the families, and virtually all the larger cities around here have waterparks.”

Flexibility can be key to getting to most enjoyment out of your travel dollar.

“If you can travel midweek, hotel expenses will generally be less than on the weekend,” said LaDoucer.

“As long as you’re open to travel dates and destinations, we can find you some really good deals,” said Brasgalla.

AAA also says that gas prices should remain stable through February, when they are expected to go up in anticipation of the spring travel season.