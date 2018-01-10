Rink Report: Out-Work and Out-Will to Win

The Fighting Hawks say work ethic will be the difference in the upcoming series with Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota is wrapping up its non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series against an old WCHA rival Bemidji state.

The Beavers enter the series boasting a very similar resume to the fighting hawks…including an identical 11-6-and 5 record, the same top 13 national rank in scoring defense and penalty kill and both have an average goal differential of +0.73.

The Hawks say this week, however, the stats go out the window. It’ll come down to whichever team wants it more.

“Out-work, out-compete, out-will,” head coach Brad Berry said. “You saw it this weekend. You saw one team in Omaha do that to us and then we did it to them on Saturday night. I think when it comes down to this time of year, whether it’s this weekend or the NCHC that’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to be the team that’s going to be out will, out compete and out execute to win that game.”

“Yeah I think it’s going to come down to our work ethic,” UND forward Rhett Gardner added. “I mean it sounds cliché, but whoever wants it more is probably going to win the two games this weekend. I think we learned that our work ethic wasn’t where it needed to be last Friday and it was on Saturday and we got the result we wanted. So I think it’s just going to come down to little things like winning battles, making simple plays and going from there.”

Bemidji state also enters the series with a nine-game unbeaten streak, including a shutout win on Saturday so the Hawks will look to put an end to that.