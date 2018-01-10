Vote Approves Healthy Food Initiative in Convenience Stores

The Cass Clay Food Commission held its first meeting of 2018 and has some exciting things in store for the year ahead
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — The Cass Clay Food Commission held its first meeting of 2018 and has some exciting things in store for the year ahead.

The group unanimously voted to approve a blueprint that would increase the amount of healthy food options in local convenience stores.

The group also says education is key to making healthier choices.

One of the commission members says in some areas a gas station or a quick shop is the closest outlet for people to purchase their groceries.

“It’s not just telling people they need to eat the right foods, it’s about making those foods available, accessible and affordable,” said Megan Mydral, the Family Nutrition Program Agent with NDSU Extension and Cass County.

The commission will now be looking at ways to implement the plan in the Fargo–Moorhead area.

