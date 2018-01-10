Will Gardner Launches Campaign for Secretary of State

The Mandan native held event to announce candidacy at the Fargo Holiday Inn
Jason Cerjak,

FARGO, N.D. — A Republican challenger to the Secretary of State of North Dakota launches his campaign in Fargo.

Will Gardner is a Mandan native and formerly the party chairperson from District 34.

Gardner wants to streamline the process of starting up businesses.

He says he’ll also bring modern technology to the office of the Secretary of State and work to protect the integrity of elections in the state.

“Instead of how big, let’s work smarter instead of with more people, and that is the problem – is that technology improves the processes and improves the efficiency of the office,” said Will Gardner, candidate for North Dakota Secretary of State.

The incumbent, Al Jaeger, has held the office since 1993.

Jaeger says he plans to run for re–election, but has yet to officially file his candidacy.

