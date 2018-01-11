UND Aviation Student Takes Marriage Proposal to the Skies

his girlfriend said "yes"
Danielle Church,

 

NEVIS, Minn. — Love is in the air…at least it is for one UND aviation student who took his marriage proposal to new heights.

Gavin Becker and his family used a snow blower and carefully carved out the message “Marry Me” with a heart on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minnesota.

The written proposal took nearly four hours to complete.

Becker then rented a plane and took his long-time girlfriend, Olivia Toft, out over the lake to make his proposal official.

Just so you know, Olivia said “Yes.”

Related Post

Senator Franken Says Latest Health Care Proposal i...
Star Lake Casino Project Clears Another Hurdle
West Fargo City Leaders Consider Changes to Accide...
ND Dept. of Health Proposes Medical Marijuana Admi...

You Might Like

Moorhead Sam's Club Closing, Jobs Terminated

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Sixty-three Sam's Club Stores are closing across the country, including the location in Moorhead. Moorhead Mayor, Del Rae Williams, says this particular location has had a big influence on the community.…