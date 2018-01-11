UND Aviation Student Takes Marriage Proposal to the Skies

NEVIS, Minn. — Love is in the air…at least it is for one UND aviation student who took his marriage proposal to new heights.

Gavin Becker and his family used a snow blower and carefully carved out the message “Marry Me” with a heart on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minnesota.

The written proposal took nearly four hours to complete.

Becker then rented a plane and took his long-time girlfriend, Olivia Toft, out over the lake to make his proposal official.

Just so you know, Olivia said “Yes.”