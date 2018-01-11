Family Dynamic: NDSU VB Coach Jennifer Lopez Brings in Sister as Assistant

Kelly Lopez and Jennifer Lopez were teammates at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University women’s head volleyball coach Jennifer Lopez announced that older sister and former teammate Kelly Lopez has joined the staff as an assistant coach.

“I am very excited for the addition of Kelly to our staff, and for her to be back working with our volleyball program. Her leadership, values, and passion for the game of volleyball and NDSU are going to be a great fit,” said Jennifer Lopez, who completed her first season as head coach.

Kelly, a native of Glyndon, Minn., has been the associate director of sports performance at Boise State University since 2014, working directly with seven sports including women’s volleyball and women’s beach volleyball, and also assisted with men’s basketball.

“I am extremely excited and honored to be back at NDSU and work with the women’s volleyball program. I am grateful for the opportunity Coach (Jennifer) Lopez has given me, and am eager to begin working with our staff and young women,” said Kelly Lopez.

Kelly was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at North Dakota State from 2012-14, while also serving as a graduate assistant and intern in the NDSU strength and conditioning program working her way up the ladder. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from North Dakota State in 2010 and master’s degree in exercise from NDSU in August 2017.

Her resume includes club volleyball coaching experience for West Fargo, Minnesota Black Ice and Oak Grove. She’s been a regular on the summer volleyball camp circuit at NDSU, West Fargo, Kindred, Hawley, Oak Grove and Courts Plus.

A four-year starter for North Dakota State from 2005-09, Kelly was a two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year in leading the Bison to the 2008 league tournament championship, along with a pair of regular season league titles. She was also a two-time all-league second team selection. Kelly still ranks No. 4 all-time at NDSU with 3.49 digs per set and No. 9 with 1,382 digs.

Kelly was a five-year starter, five-time all-Heart O’ Lakes Conference selection, and three-time conference MVP on the volleyball court for Dilworth-Glyndon Felton High. The Rebels were the 2004 Class AA state runner-up. She was Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2004 and PrepVolleyball.com All-American. Kelly finished her career with 1931 kills and 1423 digs, and also scored more than 1,000 points on the basketball court for D-G-F.

North Dakota State finished the season with a 19-9 record including 9-5 in the Summit League. The Bison advanced to the league tournament semifinals for the ninth time.