Fargo Public Library Announces Stage Production of “The Wizard of Oz”

it will premiere March 27 at Stage at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Public Library is putting on its first ever play in March.

They’re putting together a production of the Wizard of Oz and began rehearsals this evening.

The library chose to do the Wizard of Oz because it’s a book and movie many kids and their parents are familiar with.

They also say it gives kids ages 7-12 the chance to understand what it’s like to be involved in theatre.

“We’re all about books and stories and telling stories, and telling your own story and learning how to do that,” Amber Emery, with the Fargo Public Library, said. “We figured that this would be a great way to help kids learn fluency so they’re learning how to read, but read with expression, read with presence.”

You can see the Wizard of Oz at no cost on March 27 at the Stage at Island Park.