Moorhead Police on Extra Patrols After Possible Snapchat Threat

authorities say the threat is not credible but they're still taking precautions

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police took on extra patrols around Moorhead High School after a possible threat on a social media app was reported Wednesday.

School district officials and the police department issued a release saying they had been told about the threat by multiple people who had seen it circulating on Snapchat.

Authorities investigated the picture, which showed weapons and the initials M-H-S and learned it had surfaced earlier in the week on the east coast.

The Snapchat was being used to target schools all over the country with the initials M-H-S.

Moorhead Police say they believe the threat is not credible but wanted to take precautions and that’s why the extra patrols were issued.