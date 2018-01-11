Moorhead Police on Extra Patrols After Possible Snapchat Threat

authorities say the threat is not credible but they're still taking precautions
Erin Wencl,

 

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police took on extra patrols around Moorhead High School after a possible threat on a social media app was reported Wednesday.

School district officials and the police department issued a release saying they had been told about the threat by multiple people who had seen it circulating on Snapchat.

Authorities investigated the picture, which showed weapons and the initials M-H-S and learned it had surfaced earlier in the week on the east coast.

The Snapchat was being used to target schools all over the country with the initials M-H-S.

Moorhead Police say they believe the threat is not credible but wanted to take precautions and that’s why the extra patrols were issued.

Related Post

Sheyenne High School Teacher Resigned Over Allegat...
Moorhead Police Looking For Man With Guns
Are Police Losing a Tool with Backpage.com?
Moorhead Police, School District Investigating Pos...

You Might Like

Moorhead Sam's Club Closing, Jobs Terminated

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Sixty-three Sam's Club Stores are closing across the country, including the location in Moorhead. Moorhead Mayor, Del Rae Williams, says this particular location has had a big influence on the community.…