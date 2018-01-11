Moorhead Sam’s Club Closing, Jobs Terminated

They gave back to charities in town, asked about popular Moorhead products and were passionate about how they treat their employees

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Sixty-three Sam’s Club Stores are closing across the country, including the location in Moorhead.

Moorhead Mayor, Del Rae Williams, says this particular location has had a big influence on the community.

They gave back to charities in town, asked about popular Moorhead products and were passionate about how they treat their employees.

She says the company told her they are expecting to open up multiple ecommerce stores.

“We’re mourning it clearly we are. A lot of people like going there, I like shopping there. I remember when they came I was mayor when they came and I was really impressed by their dedication to make this a Moorhead store,” said Mayor Del Rae Williams.

The company has laid off thousands of workers nationwide.