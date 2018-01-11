NDSU Campus Celebrates Another FCS National Championship

This was the sixth in the last seven years and 14th overall

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU won their sixth championship on Saturday, and the university invited the public to celebrate with the trophy.

“Everybody has so much Bison pride – it was great,” said Katie Zueger from the NDSU Bookstore.

Memorial Union was full of proud Bison fans. who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the most recent championship trophy.

“It was really exciting for everyone, it’s something that we kind of look forward to once it actually happens. We all are really proud of the football team,” said Arianna Karsky from the NDSU Athletics Department.

That pride is a familiar feeling in recent years.

“This is something that people remember from year’s past, and it’s something that anybody can stop by and do, and it’s free, it’s fun, it’s very exciting that we are doing this again and it’s something that everybody can enjoy,” said Mary Sivertson from the NDSU Bookstore. “Everyone can stop by and have their picture taken.”

The students and staff have been coming by all day to celebrate with the championship hardware, and the university plans to keep that good mood going into the weekend.

“On Saturday, they’re going to have the six trophies and we’re going to be selling our championship merchandise there – we’ll have an assortment – on the Saturday and Tuesday game,” said Zueger.

Year after year, with each championship won, the school gets even more excited for its football team.

“Bison pride just continues to grow, and it’s just so great for our school,” said Sivertson.

This was the fourteenth championship the football team has won in school history.