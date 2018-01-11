Pet Connection: Coffee and Cuddles

The kickoff to Giving Hearts Day starts with this gorgeous ambassador for rescue animal groups.

It’s the start of the biggest nonprofit fundraiser drive of the year. Giving Hearts Day comes in February each year, and each year with it comes millions of dollars in funds donated from folks just like to you to some of the finest nonprofit causes in the Red River Valley region.

Of course, it helps to have a high-profile ambassador to raise your organization’s profile. Winston the Great Pyrenees has been one of the best-known furry faces of rescue groups in the region for a couple of years now, and he’s gearing up for the next month of public appearances and events with his adoptive dad, Ryan Keel of Diamond in the Ruff pet rescue.

Keel adopted Winston as a two-year-old from a fellow pet foster parent, and says there are people in town who know Winston’s name, but don’t know his. He says every time he brings Winston to public events, there’s a “20-foot circle of happy” around the big, fluffy white dog.

Diamond in the Ruff is holding Coffee and Cuddles, where adoptable pets come to workplaces in the metro area to snuggle with potential pet parents on Saturday, January 25th at Gate City Bank in Moorhead, plus an Info Booth at Bully Brew Saturday at 10 a.m., and Curling For Critters February 3rd.

It all adds up to a big day of giving February 8th for Giving Hearts Day! So if you have a heart as big as Winston, check out the link to their Facebook events page, and consider a donation or an adoption.