Rep. Cramer Will Not Run For Senate

The decision ends months of speculation about whether Cramer would run for the senate seat held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, who is seeking a second term.

WASHINGTON (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer says he will not run for the U.S. Senate this year, instead choosing to seek a fourth, two-year term in the U.S. House.

State Senator Tom Campbell of Grafton is the only Republican who has announced his plans to seek the GOP endorsement to challenge Heitkamp.

There are other several others considering a run against Heitkamp.