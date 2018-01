Tech Tip Today: eco ATM

Need some quick cash after the holidays? Trade in your old tech.

If you got a bright shiny new tech toy under the Christmas tree this year, you’re probably wondering what you should do with your old gadgets.

Turns out there’s a way you can turn them into some shiny new coin to go with that shiny new technology. Let Francie Black lead you to a little windfall in this week’s Tech Tip Today.