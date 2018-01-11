Weather Stops Truck Drivers from Finishing Their Journeys

But North Dakota Department of Transportation has spent most of this storm clearing 1–29, which was closed for most of the day

FARGO, ND — After days of beautiful temperatures, the cold winter weather is back in the metro.

We spoke with drivers who are stuck in Fargo about how the weather has affected their journeys.

“It’s a mess,” said Joseph Michael Strauss, who is a truck driver from Michigan.

Truckers were sidelined after major roads were shut down by the weather.

“The way traffic is now a days everybody is in a hurry and it’s higher speed than it used to be and things happen so quick now you’re just bettering off going till things get better,” said Jeff Bresina, a driver from Wisconsin.

But North Dakota Department of Transportation has spent most of this storm clearing 1–29, which was closed for most of the day.

“And our guys were busy clearing the roads so when we opened it up it was passable,” said Kent Leysring, the Maintenance Superintendent with the North Dakota DOT.

They are making sure the roads are as safe as possible.

“The public is our number one concern. The safety of them and of our operators,” Leysring said.

There may not be that much snow but the wind is blowing this snow everywhere making the visibility that much harder for drivers.

“These temperatures and when you can’t see you can’t see,” Leysring said.

“I came three miles just east of here and I was doing maybe like 5 miles an hour,” Strauss said.

“It took us almost two hours to get from Fargo to Hillsborough,” Leysring said.

For many, this storm has stopped them from finishing the job.

“The load isn’t going to get there on time so I probably won’t get there until late tonight if they open,” Bresina said.

But they say there are some perks to being stuck in Fargo.

“Boring day but what do you do? And I’m lucky that we get paid for sitting here when a lot of people don’t,” Bresina said.

Now that I–29 is back up and running, the North Dakota DOT still wants drivers to be cautious.

“Don’t text and drive, where your seat belt and give our guys room to keep the roads clear,” Leysring said.

19th Avenue North was also closed for most of the day and is back open to traffic.