Boys Basketball: Sheyenne Upsets No. 1 Davies for First Victory

Davies 30 straight regular season win streak snapped

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Sheyenne defeated top-ranked Fargo Davies for the first time in school history on Friday night 97-82. It was also the Mustangs first win of the season as they improve to 1-7 on the year.

Christian Kuntz lead the Mustangs in scoring with 27 points. Kemal Hajric chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

The loss snaps Fargo Davies 30 straight regular season win streak.