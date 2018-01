Coach of the Week: West Fargo Boys Basketball’s Adam Palczewski

The Packers improved to 10-0 with a win on Friday night

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo boys basketball has not missed a beat with a new head coach this season.

After moving up from coaching the J.V. squad, Adam Palczewski has led the Packers to a 10-0 record after they beat Fargo North Friday Night.

Palczewski is the KVRR Coach of the Week.