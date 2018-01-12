HS Play of the Week Nominees: January 12

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a pair of unique plays, the likes of which have not been nominees this year.

The first one comes from Moorhead boys basketball. Maleeck Harden slams down a put-back dunk off a miss in a game against Bemidji.

The other nominees isn’t exactly a play, but it deserves some recognition.

During the intermission of the West Fargo vs. Sheyenne basketball games, Sheyenne student Andrew Roberts boogies down to the music. His dance moves are infectious.

