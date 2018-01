KVRR Round table: NDSU Gearing Up For Summit League Stretch

Paul Miller has scored a combined 103 points in last four games

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU’s Paul Miller scored 20 points in Thursday’s contest against Summit League opponent, Denver.

Despite Miller’s efforts, the Bison fell to the Pioneers 67-61. Watch the KVRR Round table to see what the Bison need to do to close out games in league play.