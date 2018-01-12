Overnight Shooting Under Investigation In Fargo

A Fargo Officer was flagged down by an individual in the 600 block of 10 Street North around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

FARGO, ND – Fargo police are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment at 701 10th Street North.

The person told the officer he had just been shot.

At the same time, a second victim approached the officer with an apparent head injury.

FM ambulance transported both victims to a local hospital.

Both victims told officers a lone black male wearing a mask knocked on their door.

The said the man forced his way into their apartment where he assaulted them.

Sgt. Matt Ystebo tells KFGO News there were two victims in the apartment.

One was shot and is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s been no arrest at this time but Ystebo says there’s no threat to the public.