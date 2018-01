USHL: Sioux Falls Stampedes the Fargo Force, 3-2

The Force's record is now 18-8-5 and still sit in first place overall in the USHL

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) —The Force fall 3-2 in regulation tonight in Sioux Falls versus the Stampede.

Ben Meyers and Sammy Steele each netted a goal for the Force. Strauss Mann in net registered 17 saves.

Same two teams match up tomorrow night in Sioux Falls at 7:05 PM. The Force’s record is now 18-8-5 and still sit in first place overall in the USHL.