College Hockey: UND, Bemidji State Skate to 2-2 Tie

UND goes 1-0-1 in home-and-home series with Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Seventh-ranked North Dakota skated to a 2-2 tie with unranked Bemidji State on Saturday night. The Fighting Hawks went 1-0-1 in the home-and-home series to finish non-conference play. North Dakota will return to NCHC play the rest of the regular season.

Christian Wolanin netted his 7th goal of the season for the Hawks in the tie. Nick Jones had a breakout series, he scored his third goal of the weekend tonight to get UND on the board in the second period.

The Fighting Hawks will travel to Duluth next weekend to take on the UMD Bulldogs.