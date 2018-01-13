Prairie Roots Food Co-Op Teaches Kids To Create Healthy Snack Alternatives

They used all local ingredients for their energy bites

FARGO, N.D. — You can never be too young to start learning how to be a pro in the kitchen.

Prairie Roots Food Co-Op taught kids and their parents how to create healthier snacks.

They made energy bites with locally made ingredients including sunflower butter, oats and chocolate chips.

Organizers say it can be good to expose kids to cooking at such a young age because it teaches them math skills, English skills and allows them to spend some quality time with family.

“They’re more apt to actually be involved in the family cooking and it’s time well spent. Grandma can spend it with them, parents can do it. It’s one thing in the kitchen that it’s a togetherness and it also brings a lot of community to the family,” said Noreen Thomas with Doubting Thomas Farms.

Moorhead Community Education cooking classes for parents and kids will begin in April.

Energy Bites Recipe (Courtesy: Doubting Thomas Farms):

1 cup of Doubting Thomas Farms rolled oats

1/2 cup of peanut butter or sunbutter

1/4 cup of honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract