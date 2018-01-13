Shoppers Line Up For Last Minute Deals At Moorhead Sam’s Club

the store closes on January 27

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Sam’s Club shoppers rushed to get in line and clear out the store before it closes at the end of the month.

One shopper tells us he made two trips into the store this morning and it was almost empty.

The store in Moorhead is one of 63 Sam’s Clubs across the country closing.

The Sam’s Club in Fargo will remain open but some say that’s not enough to for them to continue shopping at the store.

“You got T.V.’s and kind of good deals. People in lines. This morning it went pretty fast. I may not come back to Sam’s again. I may end up going to Costco after this because it’s just not worth going to the one in Fargo. I’m sorry, it’s convenience. I like convenience,” said Jason Earley.

