Women’s Basketball: MSUM Holds on in OT over Wayne State

MSUM improves to 10-2 in the NSIC.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — Senior guard Cassidy Thorson became the school’s all-time leader in three-pointers made as the Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team outlasted Wayne State (Neb.), 86-84 in overtime on Saturday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 13-3 overall and 10-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and has won seven in a row. Wayne State fell to 14-6 overall and 8-4 in the league. The game was the 500th at MSUM for Dragon head coach Karla Nelson .

Thorson entered the game with 191 three-pointers, and had a big night, draining seven 3-point shots to hit 198 for her Dragon career, surpassing the previous mark of 197 held by Marisa Yernatich. Thorson finished with a season-high 25 points.

Junior guard Jacky Volkert had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists; she made the three-pointer which proved to be the winning shot in the final half minute of overtime. Senior forward Drew Sannes had 19 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Kourtney Selensky had five points, a career-high 10 rebounds and four assists.

MSUM led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter before Wayne State rallied in the final seven minutes to tie the game. A three-pointer by Maggie Schulte in the final seconds of regulation tied the game at 75-75.

Wayne State led by as many as four in the overtime, including 84-80 with 1:58 left. But the Wildcats would not score again, and Volkert took over. She hit a bucket to make it 84-82 and after a defensive stop, drained a three-pointer with 29 seconds left to put the Dragons in front 85-84. The Dragons got two defensive stops in the final 14 seconds, and with the aid of a Volkert free throw, survived 86-84.

Senior forward Shannon Galegher had five rebounds and two assists off the bench for MSUM, which had a 40-31 edge in rebounds.

MSUM hits the road next weekend for a pair of key NSIC games, starting Friday at Minnesota Duluth.