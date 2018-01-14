Benefit for Sharron Ahlfeldt Living With Soft Tissue Sarcoma

FARGO, ND — Six years ago a North Dakota woman with soft tissue sarcoma was told she had a year and a half to live.

Today Sharron Ahlfeldt is still battling her cancer and her co–workers are trying to help.

A benefit was held at First Lutheran Church in Fargo to raise funds for current and ongoing medical expenses.

More than 400 people showed up to show their support and take part in the silent auction being offered.

Lend a Hand is providing $5,000 of matching funds to increase help and hope for Sharron.

“It’s just unbelievable how many people have shown up to this to give support to my mother and we’re just so thankful. It’s impossible to describe how much my it means it’s just an overwhelming feeling and a wonderful thing so we’re so thankful for this and so is my mother,” said Bill Ahlfeldt, Sharron’s son.

You can still donate at dmflendahand.org