“Happy Hooligans” Returning Home Tonight From Asia

About 50 Airmen Are Expected After Midnight
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — More “Happy Hooligans” are returning home late Sunday night after a six-month deployment in southwest Asia.

About 50 Airmen from the Fargo-based 119th Wing will arrive home around 1 a.m. at the North Dakota Air National Guard base ramp.

They are part of the nearly 150 Happy Hooligans who deployed in 2017, the unit’s largest deployment since the Korean War.

Related Post

Say It Isn’t So! One of North Dakota’...
NDSU Physics Department Hosts Eclipse Viewing Part...
Local Business Shreds Sensitive Documents for a Go...
LIVE: Proof Distillery Debuts New Whiskey And Bour...

You Might Like