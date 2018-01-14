“Happy Hooligans” Returning Home Tonight From Asia

About 50 Airmen Are Expected After Midnight

FARGO, ND — More “Happy Hooligans” are returning home late Sunday night after a six-month deployment in southwest Asia.

About 50 Airmen from the Fargo-based 119th Wing will arrive home around 1 a.m. at the North Dakota Air National Guard base ramp.

They are part of the nearly 150 Happy Hooligans who deployed in 2017, the unit’s largest deployment since the Korean War.