Vikings Fans Were Anticipating Tonight’s Win All Afternoon

FARGO, ND — Vikings fans we’re spread out across the country all cheering for their team to win, including right here in Fargo.

More than 100 people come out to Herds and Horns to watch the big game and represent their favorite player.

Many of the fans say this is the game of the season. It could be the first time a team plays in the Super Bowl on their home field.

Some fans say the excitement has been crazy while surrounded by friends who have been Vikings fans for years.

“Back in 09′ I was rolling on the ground, pounding the ground, I was pretty upset about that game. It was kind of bologna, but Mr. Breeze is on his way to the house of pain and we’re going to take care of business I’m not worried about it,” said Collin Cohn, a Vikings Fan.

Fans say they have been planning the trip out to Minneapolis, regardless of the outcome, to take in all of the Super Bowl fun coming up in just a few weeks.