Some New Titles are Granted at the North Dakota International Pageant

Each and every one of these women are making a difference but what makes the perfect contestant?

FARGO, ND — The title holders for the North Dakota International Pageant are handing down their crowns.

This was a night these women will never forget.

When it comes to the pageant world, the glitz, the glam and the round of applause definitely add to the excitement.

But it isn’t what it’s all about.

“We don’t have to be great we just have to do them as well as we can and take that step even if it’s scary and build each other up,” said Janelle Steinberg, the director of the North Dakota International Pageants.

It’s about making a difference.

“These women are changing Fargo,” Steinberg said.

After a year of hard work, five women are being crowned at the North Dakota International Pageant.

“It took me a long time to get here so I’m, finally proud that this is it,” said Emalee Kitzen, Miss North Dakota International 2018.

Emalee took the crown of Miss North Dakota International, but she says the best part of the journey was experiencing it with her mom.

“She’s the reason I got interested in this and so it’s just been amazing to watch her grow,” said Emalee’s mother.

“We’re definite best friends even off stage we’re like this too so this is a continuous bond and honestly after doing it with her I would never do it without her so I’m really glad that I have her here,” Emalee said.

KVRR’s own Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker got to MC the annual event and watch each contestant strut with confidence and tell their unique stories.

“I’m really proud that they are here. I think it is a pleasure to be more than just typical North Dakota,” Steinberg said.

It’s not just what the audience members see on stage.

“When we are going through our regular year we are able to volunteer about 70 hours a month just with our title holders. Just with the 5 women who win the crown,” Steinberg said.

That’s not including all of the hours completed by contestants through their platforms.

Each and every one of these women are making a difference but what makes the perfect contestant?

“She’s the woman who when we put that crown on her is even going to have a louder voice because the crown becomes her microphone,” Steinberg said.

Within the five categories, women from the ages of 8 to 57 participate in the pageant.