Miss the Bison Turf? Here’s Where You Can Get a Taste of the Menu

FARGO, ND — Fans of the old Bison Turf could enjoy some of their favorite foods at a pop up restaurant.

The bar was heavily damaged by fire in 2016 and has yet to re–open.

Customers were invited to Twist in downtown Fargo for some Turf favorites including a blue bomber, a Turf burger, or they could get their old Turf Mug filled with four dollar Coors Light.

Bison Turf staff say they don’t have an exact re–opening date, but customers should be excited for a new rooftop patio with garage doors to a third bar.

“Bring in a little bit of the turf food. Try and get people excited for our reopening. We’re trying to see some old familiar faces because we miss everybody and hopefully it will be a good time,” said Lindsey Siverson, the Bison Turf Night Manager.

Bison Turf will be at Twist again on January 21st and 28th.