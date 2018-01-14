UNBELIEVABLE, Vikings Win on Walk-Off Touchdown

Diggs 61-yard TD wins NFC Divisional game for Vikings.
Jeremy Klein,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 on a Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs Touchdown pass as time expired to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Second-seeded Minnesota will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

