THE BIZ: Recalls, Comebacks, Free Grand Slam Breakfasts and Possibly the End of Orca Shows

NATIONAL — Fiat-Chrysler is recalling nearly 170,000 minivans over an engine stall issue.

The company states the recall includes 2017 Chrysler Pacifica vans with gas engines that have been sold across the country.

A software issue is causing the engine to stall and the company says at least one crash has been reported that may be related to the recall.

People can bring their vehicles into the dealerships to have their software upgraded for free in order to fix the problem.

The Ford Ranger is making a comeback in 2019.

The company unveiled their new model at the Detroit Auto Show that will be available in the U.S. and Canada markets.

Ford pulled the smaller truck off the North American market in 2011 but continued to sell it overseas.

They are making changes in the grill and hood-line for new customers in 2019 and say it is a little bit bigger than the former model.

THE END OF FLORIDA’S ORCA ENTERTAINMENT?

Florida lawmakers are introducing a new bill that would ban orca shows and the breeding of killer whales in the state.

The “Florida Orca Protection Act” would make holding an orca in captivity for entertainment purposes illegal.

Florida is home to SeaWorld, which has come under fire in the last few years over animal protection rights and the dangers of holding trained orcas in captivity.

The legislation would allow exceptions for live displays of the animal, but the displays must be for “science-based education” for the public.

FREE GRAND SLAM BREAKFAST ANYONE?

Breakfast food lovers, you’ll want to get your hands on this offer from Denny’s.

The restaurant chain is offering customers a free Grand Slam breakfast if you order using its new online-ordering platform.

The “Denny’s on Demand” app allows guests to pay for their meals and earn a free breakfast as long as you try it out by January 31st.

The program launched in 2017 and is offering their Grand Slam up as delicious bait for new users.