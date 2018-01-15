Blowing and Drifting Snow Creating Road Closure

Public Works Supervisor Lee Anderson says out-lying city streets, especially in open area's, are filling in as fast as plows can clear the drifting snow.

Courtesy: KFGO Radio

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Works has closed 19th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Dakota Drive, (the entrance to Hector International Airport) due to drifting and poor visibility this (Monday) morning.

Access to and from the airport is south on Dakota Drive to 12th Avenue.

He says in most area’s in town, you can still get around but it’s not easy.

Vehicles are getting stuck. Anderson calls it a “mess.”

Winds are not expected to diminish until this afternoon.

One to two inches of snow fell across the Fargo-Moorhead area.

MN-DOT says no travel is advised on roads from north of Moorhead to the Canadian border.

KFGO Road Warriors are reporting white out conditions along some area’s of highway 10 as you head east of Moorhead and black ice is making roads extremely slick.

Similar conditions exist in northeastern North Dakota where no travel is being advised.