Brain Power Makes Powerful Connections: Special Olympics Trivia Night

Pit your noggin against your friends' and neighbors' for a good cause.

Would you say you’re smarter than your buddies are? How about your neighbors and colleagues?

Coming up later on this winter, you can put your intelligence to the test for a really good cause right here in the Red River Valley — the Special Olympics of North Dakota/Cass County.

Local leaders of the Special Olympics are inviting you to a mass trivia game, that raises cash for the cause.

Proceeds from the Trivia Night and Silent Auction will toward helping local Special Olympics Athletes gather at the Games and strut their stuff on the field, on the court, and on the track.

Just like the Special Olympics itself, it’s a way for folks in the community to gather and enjoy some friendly competition.

Organizer Rachel Meske estimates that about 250 people will be there on Saturday, February 24th for the third annual Trivia Night. Word is spreading as the event grows in popularity, Meske said, and there are a number of pre-registrants already.

“We definitely get some competitive folks,” she said. “Last year we even had to have a tie-breaker. But it’s mostly laid-back and fun, just how we want it to be.”

For more information, check out our link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-trivia-night-silent-auction-for-special-olympics-tickets-41110471527?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=efbeventtix&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing