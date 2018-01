Moorhead Hockey Takes Down Andover 3-1

The Spuds scored two goals in the third period to win.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After going down 1-0 in the first period, Moorhead boys hockey rattled off three unanswered goals to beat Andover 3-1.

The Spuds got goals from Parker Dronen, Carter Randklev and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe in the victory.

This was the final game before Moorhead goes to St. Cloud to participate in Hockey Day in Minnesota.