NDSU MBB Staves off Complacency with Rivalry Series Encore

NDSU hosts UND on Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in Dave Richman’s tenure as NDSU men’s basketball head coach, the Bison will be facing North Dakota in the middle of conference play.

NDSU beat the Fighting Hawks in December in the first part of the home-and-home series.

Now the two teams are meeting up on Tuesday.

“When [UND coach] Brian [Jones] and I agreed to it, it was partly because of where we were last year,” Richman said. “I think we were sitting 7-1 last year and had an off-week, and whether we got comfortable or we got out of rhythm or we relaxed, whatever the term is, we didn’t respond the last half of the year. So, I like where this game sits from that standpoint. Hopefully it keeps us in a rhythm and keeps us focused and keeps us progressing. That was intentional on our part from a scheduling standpoint.”

Last season, the Bison and Fighting Hawks each won the road portion of the in-state rivalry series.

Tip-off in the Scheels Center Tuesday is at 7:00 p.m.