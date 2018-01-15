One Person Missing After Alexandria House Fire

Police officers and Douglas County deputies were met by several residents who had made it outside the multi-unit building.

ALEXANDRIA, MN (KFGO) – One person is missing after a house fire in Alexandria.

The blaze was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

They pounded on doors to alert others.

The state fire marshal’s office and Alexandria Fire Dept. are investigating.

Two people died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria Jan. 5. That fire was caused by a cigarette.