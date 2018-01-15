One Person Missing After Alexandria House Fire

ALEXANDRIA, MN (KFGO) - One person is missing after a house fire in Alexandria. The blaze was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Monday. Police officers and Douglas County deputies were met by several residents who had made it outside the…
FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo Public Works has closed 19th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Dakota Drive, (the entrance to Hector International Airport) due to drifting and poor visibility this (Monday) morning. Access to and from the airport is…
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --- The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 on a Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs Touchdown pass as time expired to advance to the NFC Championship game. Second-seeded Minnesota will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next…