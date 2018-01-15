One Person Missing After Alexandria House Fire

Police officers and Douglas County deputies were met by several residents who had made it outside the multi-unit building.
Joe Radske,

ALEXANDRIA, MN (KFGO) – One person is missing after a house fire in Alexandria.

The blaze was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police officers and Douglas County deputies were met by several residents who had made it outside the multi-unit building.

They pounded on doors to alert others.

The state fire marshal’s office and Alexandria Fire Dept. are investigating.

Two people died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria Jan. 5. That fire was caused by a cigarette.

Related Post

Details Released in Death of 12-Year-Old Alexandri...
University of Utah Shooting Suspect Tied to Alexan...
Blood, Sweat And Beers: Alexandria Welcomes 1st Br...
MN Sunday Liquor Could Mean Business Loss for Farg...

You Might Like

One Person Missing After Alexandria House Fire

ALEXANDRIA, MN (KFGO) - One person is missing after a house fire in Alexandria. The blaze was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Monday. Police officers and Douglas County deputies were met by several residents who had made it outside the…

Blowing and Drifting Snow Creating Road Closure

FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo Public Works has closed 19th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Dakota Drive, (the entrance to Hector International Airport) due to drifting and poor visibility this (Monday) morning. Access to and from the airport is…

UNBELIEVABLE, Vikings Win on Walk-Off Touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --- The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 on a Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs Touchdown pass as time expired to advance to the NFC Championship game. Second-seeded Minnesota will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next…