Police: Driver of Car May Have Been Under the Influence

Erin Wencl,

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say the driver of a car that crashed into the second floor of a dentist office admitted to using narcotics earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Orange County Fire Authorities responded to a crash of a car into an office building in Santa Ana.

They say the driver was speeding when the car hit the median, went airborne and flew into the building.

A fire broke out in the building but fire crews were able to put it out quickly.

The driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Authorities used a crane to remove the car from the building.

Charges against the driver are pending.

 

FARGO, N.D. -- There is a sentencing delay for Brooke Crews. The Fargo woman last month pleaded guilty to three counts in the Savanna Greywind case including conspiracy to commit murder. She was set to be in court tomorrow, but…