Police: Driver of Car May Have Been Under the Influence

The driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say the driver of a car that crashed into the second floor of a dentist office admitted to using narcotics earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Orange County Fire Authorities responded to a crash of a car into an office building in Santa Ana.

They say the driver was speeding when the car hit the median, went airborne and flew into the building.

A fire broke out in the building but fire crews were able to put it out quickly.

The driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Authorities used a crane to remove the car from the building.

Charges against the driver are pending.