Roberts Boogies his way to HS Play of the Week

Sheyenne student Andrew Roberts dances his way through an intermission to win the DJ Colter - Ken Kraft HS Play of the Week
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week goes to a less traditional nominee this week.

In between the boys and girls basketball games at Sheyenne High School, Mustang Andrew Roberts boogied down to the music from his school’s pep band.

His dance moves earned him the Play of the Week.

