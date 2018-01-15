Unique Yoga Classes Offered in Downtown Fargo

Danilynnyoga Offers Classes Such as Dog Yoga, Candlelight Yoga, and Mats and Mimosas

FARGO, N.D. — A downtown Fargo yoga studio is offering many unique classes, one of which includes your four legged friend!

Dani Lynn Yoga located on Broadway, offers daily and monthly specialty classes such as Wednesday night candlelight yoga, early sunrise coffee and yoga, and Sunday afternoon mats and mimosas.

Monthly specials include wine and unwind and Doga, which is yoga with your dog.

Dani Lynn hopes these specialty classes’ appeals to everyone.

“I wanted yoga to be really fun and enjoyable and maybe reach out to people that wouldn’t try yoga or were intimidated to try it for the first time going to a regular class,” Lynn said.

If you’d like to experience yoga in a new way, click here.