What a Dilly, We’re Going to Philly: Vikings Fans Gearing Up for the Big Game

Sports City in The West Acres Mall Says They are Seeing More Viking Sales Than Eagles Sales

FARGO, N.D. — One local sports apparel store says that after last night’s breath-taking Vikings win over the Saints, apparel is selling like crazy.

Sports City in West Acres Mall offers items for sports teams all over, but the closer the Super Bowl comes, the more Vikings gear is going out the door.

They say although many people are on the Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz bandwagon, general Philadelphia gear doesn’t sell as much as his number does.

“You always have the Wentz excitement there, but your Vikings are still by far your best seller,” Dennis Diede, who works at Sports City, said. “People want to see Wentz do well, but they’d rather see the Vikings win.”

Sports City says if the Vikings do win the NFC Championship, items will go on sale within three to four days after and if they end up winning the Super Bowl the store will be loaded with gear.