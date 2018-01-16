YWCA Receives a Share of $1.8 Million for Housing Efforts

FARGO, N.D. — Housing and Urban Development has awarded 18 programs in North Dakota a share of $1.8 million in federal money.

An organization in Fargo is a recipient of the funding.

The YWCA is helping impoverished women and children create a new future.

“To be able to help women move from a state of chaos and crisis back out into living independent times,” said Erin Prochnow, the CEO of Cass Clay YWCA.

These women have faced homelessness and violence but are now taking part in a housing program.

“Are healthier, they achieve higher levels of education and employment then those that aren’t in the program at staggering percentages,” Prochnow said.

This is the 28th year they received a portion of the $1.8 million grant from Housing and Urban Development and although it supports housing efforts, it goes beyond that.

“There are supports in there for moms to be able to bring their kids to childcare, there are supports in there for children to be able to have some of the clothes that they need to go to school to be able to have some of the school supplies,” Prochnow said.

Over the years, this grant has helped them create new opportunities.

In 2015 the YWCA set a goal for themselves to double the amount of housing available and this spring that will become a reality on this property.

“Thirty apartment units in West Fargo on the grounds over at Lutheran Church of the cross in West Fargo,” Prochnow said.

Prochnow says this grant is making their ideas a reality but it is also helping them focus on the increase of children they are serving.

“We need to provide an opportunity for those kids to thrive, we need to provide an opportunity for children to go to school, we need to provide opportunities for them to have fun and be kids,” Prochnow said.

YWCA staff say they cannot make decisions for these women, but they will always provide support and tools to change their future.

“We’re here for women 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Prochnow said.

In 2017 the number of children they served increased from 48% to 56%.