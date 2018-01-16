Dilworth Builds for the City’s Future by Planning Two New Housing Projects

The Keystone and Summerwood Addition Projects are the first major housing projects in Dilworth in eight years

DILWORTH, Minn. — The city of Dilworth has grown by 50 percent since the year 2000; however, it has been eight years since the last major housing project in the city.

Dilworth hopes that two new developments can attract more to move to Dilworth and lead to even more growth in the future.

The city of Dilworth has been growing steadily over the last twenty years, but available housing hasn’t kept up with the demand of people looking to move to the city.

“The demand is there for everyone. It’s that time, we’re out of available lots for people,” said Peyton Mastera, Dilworth City Administrator.

City leaders believe that Dilworth can be a destination for young families.

“It’s very attractive for families looking to either start their residential living life or to continue on and upgrade here in this community,” said Mastera.

Dilworth hopes that by adding more homes, they’ll be able to create more amenities for its growing population.

“So we’ll see the growth of the business sector as well, and I think that’s going to be fantastic,” said Chad Olson, Mayor of Dilworth.

With that anticipated growth, city leaders believe Dilworth can provide big–city convenience without the hassle.

“Some people just do not want to live within the hustle and bustle of a community with traffic and all that,” said Mastera. “While we’re part of the metro area, you feel like you’re a little bit removed from it.”

The mayor believes that housing projects like these will make Dilworth a more attractive place to live.

“So, that in and of itself, is going to be a fantastic boost for the city of Dilworth and being seen as a player in the greater Fargo–Moorhead area,” said Olson.

The city is committing over $8 million in infrastructure improvements to facilitate the housing projects.