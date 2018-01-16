Elbow Lake, Town of the Week 1-16-18

Rob Kupec,

Elbow Lake had a big come from behind win over Cando and topped the 2000 vote mark. In the segment an incorrect photo was used for North Elementary, the one here is the correct image. (video is below image)

 

