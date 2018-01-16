Elbow Lake, Town of the Week 1-16-18

You Might Like
Fighting Fires in Small Towns With an Even Smaller Staff
MAPLETON, N.D. -- Every town needs someone to put out fires. But when it comes to small towns, they don't always have the firefighters they need. When firefighters get an emergency call in a…
Dilworth Builds for the City's Future by Planning Two New Housing Projects
DILWORTH, Minn. -- The city of Dilworth has grown by 50 percent since the year 2000; however, it has been eight years since the last major housing project in the city. Dilworth hopes that…
NDSU Hosts Annual Innovation Challenge Pitch Night
FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU students are taking part in the Innovation Challenge Pitch night on campus. The event gives students a chance to share their business ideas, get feedback from professionals, and find ways…
