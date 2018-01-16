Grand Forks Police Release New Images of Valley Dairy Suspect

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks have released surveillance images of a robbery suspect.

They are trying to identify this man who is suspected of holding up Valley Dairy on South Columbia Road on Friday morning.

The man, armed with a knife and wearing a black and white scarf, was spotted on surveillance video from a nearby business.

Police want other businesses in the area to check their footage from Friday morning between 6 and 7:30 to see if they spot the man.

He got away from the convenience store with an undetermined amount of money.