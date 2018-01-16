Microtel Inn & Suites Left with Big Mess After Pipe Bursts

When crews arrived water was flowing through the lobby of the hotel
TJ Nelson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A big mess to cleanup in the lobby of Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in West Fargo.

Fire crews were called out around 5 o’clock after water flooded the lobby.

A sprinkler head near the front entrance froze up and that caused a pipe in the ceiling to freeze and burst.

When crews arrived water was flowing through the lobby of the hotel.

The burst pipe also impacted everyone staying at the hotel.

“So we shut down the water to the whole building, brought a couple of crews down and squeegeed the water that was in their ceiling,” West Fargo Fire Chief, Dan Fuller, said. “Did a bunch of salvage work to save any of their furniture or anything that was in the lobby.”

Damage to the furniture, computers and other items in the lobby is estimated at $20,000.

Related Post

West Fargo Officials Investigating Suspicious Fire
One Arrested in Case of Runaway Fargo Teen
West Fargo Boys Soccer Eyeing Another State Title ...
Valley City Couple Volunteering in Missouri to Hel...

You Might Like

NDSU Hosts Annual Innovation Challenge Pitch Night

FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU students are taking part in the Innovation Challenge Pitch night on campus. The event gives students a chance to share their business ideas, get feedback from professionals, and find ways…