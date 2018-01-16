Microtel Inn & Suites Left with Big Mess After Pipe Bursts

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A big mess to cleanup in the lobby of Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in West Fargo.

Fire crews were called out around 5 o’clock after water flooded the lobby.

A sprinkler head near the front entrance froze up and that caused a pipe in the ceiling to freeze and burst.

When crews arrived water was flowing through the lobby of the hotel.

The burst pipe also impacted everyone staying at the hotel.

“So we shut down the water to the whole building, brought a couple of crews down and squeegeed the water that was in their ceiling,” West Fargo Fire Chief, Dan Fuller, said. “Did a bunch of salvage work to save any of their furniture or anything that was in the lobby.”

Damage to the furniture, computers and other items in the lobby is estimated at $20,000.