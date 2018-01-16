Money Talks: 401k

With the markets up sky-high, it's time to start thinking long-term.

Retirement might seem like a long way away, but if you don’t start paying attention to your retirement investments now, retirement itself might never come.

The markets have been riding on a high since well before the start of the new year, and they just broke 26,000. So when you look over your portfolio, you need to make sure you’re positioned to your best advantage for a healthy 401k — not just now, but for the years to come.

Paul Meyers sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to explain what you should be looking for and how to know it’s time to make changes in this week’s Money Talks.